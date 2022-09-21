Overview of Dr. Avi Pandey, MD

Dr. Avi Pandey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Pandey works at PANDEY AVI MD in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Pterygium and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.