Dr. Avi Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avi Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Avi Weiss, MD
Dr. Avi Weiss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
-
1
Vishal Gandotra MD Inc.5701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 877-0814
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Have been a patient of Dr. Weiss for many years. You just can't get better. He prevented my husband from getting full blown prostate cancer. Hold it in time before in progressed to something worse.
About Dr. Avi Weiss, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1497977334
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.