Overview

Dr. Avichai Eres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ben-Gurion U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond, Casey County Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, Paintsville ARH Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Eres works at KENTUCKY CARDIOLOGY in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.