Dr. Avidon Appel, DO

Internal Medicine
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Avidon Appel, DO

Dr. Avidon Appel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Appel works at Elliot Internal Medicine in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Appel's Office Locations

    Elliot Internal Medicine
    2300 Computer Rd Ste M70, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Avidon Appel, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • Male
    • 1770650723
    Education & Certifications

    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avidon Appel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appel works at Elliot Internal Medicine in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Appel’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

