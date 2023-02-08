See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.9 (104)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD

Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Grunspan works at Texas Pediatric Specialists And Family Sleep Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Grunspan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Medical and Sleep Specialists Pllc
    4114 Pond Hill Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 249-5020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grunspan?

    Feb 08, 2023
    Let patients know the “forms” are on a new web system. Last time I was in the office they were paper.
    Richard H Smith — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grunspan to family and friends

    Dr. Grunspan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grunspan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD.

    About Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881695542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grunspan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grunspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grunspan works at Texas Pediatric Specialists And Family Sleep Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Grunspan’s profile.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunspan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Avie Grunspan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.