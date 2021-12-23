Overview of Dr. Avijit Mukerji, MD

Dr. Avijit Mukerji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Mukerji works at Avijit D Mukerji MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.