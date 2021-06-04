Dr. Pothuloori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avin Pothuloori, MD
Overview
Dr. Avin Pothuloori, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from St. Matthew's University School Of Medicine (Grand Cayman) and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Pothuloori works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists7831 Chicago Ct, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pothuloori continues to look for answers. He genuinely cares. I have been seeing him since 2017 would not change medical care. Found negative reviews hard to believe because he has always been kind interested in my condition, concerns and personal life which might effect my condition. He has always listened to me and is readily available whenever I contacted the office. The office namesakes occasionally are in the hallways during my visits as I recognize them through pictures and they are very personable professionals. Other medical and office staff are friendly and professional as well, I have ever come in contact with. Shout-out to Hellman & Rosen Associate for excellent hiring choices.
About Dr. Avin Pothuloori, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1245523141
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth University
- Johns Hopkins U Hosp/St Agnes Hlthcare
- St. Matthew's University School Of Medicine (Grand Cayman)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pothuloori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pothuloori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pothuloori works at
Dr. Pothuloori has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pothuloori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Pothuloori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pothuloori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pothuloori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pothuloori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.