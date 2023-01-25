Dr. Avina Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avina Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Avina Singh, MD
Dr. Avina Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and United Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Burnsville Office675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 200, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is one of the kindest,most competent physicians I know.
About Dr. Avina Singh, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Singh works at
