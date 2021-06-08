See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Debary, FL
Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD

Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Debary, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Poznan University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Bhandary works at Central Florida Pain Specialists in Debary, FL with other offices in Mount Dora, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhandary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Pain Specialists
    110 Pond Ct Ste 302, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 605-5621
  2. 2
    Central Florida Pain Specialists
    6909 Old Highway 441 S Ste 104, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 605-5621
  3. 3
    Mana Medical Group LLC
    1502 N Donnelly St Ste 107, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 605-5621
  4. 4
    Mana Medical Group LLC
    7984 Forest City Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 605-5621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 08, 2021
    One of the MOST PROFESSIONAL CARE GIVERS I'VE EVER SEEN. His office Staff and Associates reflect a High Level of Professional CARE
    EDWARD RESCIGNO — Jun 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740465707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Iowa Hosps-Clins
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UPMC-Presbyterian
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Raphael Hosp-Yale U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Poznan University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avinash Bhandary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhandary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhandary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

