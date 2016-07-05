Overview

Dr. Avinash Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Chandra works at Christiana Care Cardiology Cons in Newark, DE with other offices in Chadds Ford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.