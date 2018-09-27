Overview of Dr. Avinash Gulanikar, MD

Dr. Avinash Gulanikar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gulanikar works at Office Location in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.