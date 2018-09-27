Dr. Gulanikar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avinash Gulanikar, MD
Overview of Dr. Avinash Gulanikar, MD
Dr. Avinash Gulanikar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gulanikar's Office Locations
Office Location294 E LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-4645
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honest and direct
About Dr. Avinash Gulanikar, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1013098995
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
