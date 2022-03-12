See All Cardiologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Khitri works at UPH OUTPATIENT PEDIATRIC CLINIC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA and Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner - University Medical Center Tucson
    1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Epic Cardiology
    4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 306-3464
  3. 3
    Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 915-4700

Hospital Affiliations
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr. Khitri and his staff are phenomenal! Dr. Khitri is a kind, attentive, thorough and brilliant cardiologist. He takes time answering your questions and going over procedures. He walked me thru (literally) my coronary angiogram. If you are looking for a cardiologist...he's your doctor. You will be very pleased you chose him.
    Janel Howe — Mar 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD
    About Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326246018
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khitri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khitri has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khitri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khitri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khitri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khitri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

