Overview

Dr. Avinash Khitri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Khitri works at UPH OUTPATIENT PEDIATRIC CLINIC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA and Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.