Dr. Avinash Kothavale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avinash Kothavale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9900
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Avinash Kothavale, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U of CA
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
