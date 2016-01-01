Overview

Dr. Avinash Kothavale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kothavale works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.