Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD
Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital, Stamford Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
Neurological & Spine Surgery Assoc. PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2800, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-8392
Brainandspinesurgeonsofnewyork4 Westchester Park Dr Fl 4, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohan?
We came under the care of Dr. Mohan when my teenage son required urgent, intricate spinal surgery. We are blessed to have found Dr. Mohan. His skill and care in performing the procedure saved my son from possible paralysis and preserved his functionality, so he can live a full, normal and healthy life. Moreover, Dr. Mohan is one of the nicest people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He is kind, compassionate and patient. His office staff, including his NP, Cari, reflect the same care and compassion for their patients. We are forever grateful to Dr. Mohan and his team.
About Dr. Avinash Mohan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1134258486
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
