Offers telehealth
Dr. Avinash Reddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street234 E 85th St # 5, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Mount Sinai Urology5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447570114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
