Dr. Avinash Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avinash Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avinash Singh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Manhattan, KS.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Inspire ENT And Pulmonology4201 Anderson Ave Ste C, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 539-3504
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Geary Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Avinash Singh, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
