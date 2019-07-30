Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from International Medical University and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - White Rock9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (972) 449-0540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Access Physicians Pllc1717 Main St Ste 5850, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (972) 836-9904
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Peach State Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhar is Professional, very Knowledgeable and Compassionate. I trust him completely for my Daughters Treatment, I would and have recommended him to others many times for any of their Pulmonary needs.
About Dr. Avinesh Bhar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1760634505
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- International Medical University
- Pulmonary Disease
