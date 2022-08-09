Overview of Dr. Avis Capote, MD

Dr. Avis Capote, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Miami, FL. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Capote works at South Florida Pediatric Group in West Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.