Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD
Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. O'Brien Hahn's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn3940 Dupont Circle, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn140 Stonecrest Road Suite 201, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
About Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
