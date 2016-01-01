Overview of Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD

Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. O'Brien Hahn works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

