See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD

Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. O'Brien Hahn works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. O'Brien Hahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn
    3940 Dupont Circle, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn
    140 Stonecrest Road Suite 201, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien Hahn?

Photo: Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Brien Hahn to family and friends

Dr. O'Brien Hahn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. O'Brien Hahn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD.

About Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578095956
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. O'Brien Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. O'Brien Hahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien Hahn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Avital O'Brien Hahn, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.