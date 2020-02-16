Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben-Meir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aviv Ben-Meir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Lake Health7590 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 735-0438
Lake Health Bariatric Surgery Center36100 Euclid Ave Ste 170, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 602-6737
- TriPoint Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic educational "pre-game"; outstanding bedside manner; ongoing educational post-operative consultations... the entire program is simply amazing! Give them a call and open up a dialog! (((Gastric Sleeve 12/6/2019)))
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of VA
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
