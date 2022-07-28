Dr. Aviva Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aviva Hopkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Retina Group of Florida5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 307, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 542-2100
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hopkins takes time with me each visit and goes over anything that can help me with my health thoroughly discussing any concerns she sees or that I have mentioned. I do not feel rushed in my appointment and I also usually do not have to wait long for her to see me at my scheduled appointment time.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1538318530
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
