Dr. Aviva Iofel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iofel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aviva Iofel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aviva Iofel, MD
Dr. Aviva Iofel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from Riga Medical Academy and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Iofel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Iofel's Office Locations
-
1
Aviva Lofel MD6234 Fountain Ave Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 465-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iofel?
This Dr. takes wonderful care of my parents. She is attentive, patient and ready to help. Anytime they have a medical issue, she is there: listening, explaining and trying to help. She cares about her patients and makes sure that they get best possible care. My parents rely on her wonderful care. She called numerous dr. on their behalf to make sure they communicte and understand the treatments.
About Dr. Aviva Iofel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1619918182
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College University So Calif Mc
- Los Angeles College University So Calif Mc
- Riga Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iofel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iofel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iofel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iofel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Iofel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iofel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iofel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iofel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.