Dr. Aviva Sara Kupershtok-Bojko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko's Office Locations
Institute for Neurology and Neurosurgery300 2nd Ave Ste SH006, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 967-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Our family has consulted Dr. Bojko for over a decade regarding both febrile seizures and ADHD. She has helped us manage those conditions (and associated medications) with a sensible, careful approach. She is an extraordinary doctor, brilliant, insightful, and caring.
About Dr. Aviva Sara Kupershtok-Bojko, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center A Einstein College Med
- Cornell University Medical Center/NYPresbyterian
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko works at
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupershtok-Bojko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.