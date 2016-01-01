Dr. Aviva Sopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aviva Sopher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aviva Sopher, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Sopher works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aviva Sopher, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1083872360
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univeristy
- Jacobi Medical Ctr
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Sopher works at
Dr. Sopher speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
