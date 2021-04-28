Dr. Aviva Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aviva Stein, MD
Dr. Aviva Stein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Charlotte OBGYN Associates1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-1700
Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates7810 Providence Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 446-1700
Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2500, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 446-1700
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
I don't know if I have ever had a better doctor appointment than with Dr. Stein. What a great listener and trusted ally for pelvic health. Very gentle exam. Highest recommendation.
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
