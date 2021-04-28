See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Aviva Stein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aviva Stein, MD

Dr. Aviva Stein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Stein works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte OBGYN Associates
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1700
  2. 2
    Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates
    7810 Providence Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1700
  3. 3
    Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecologic Associates
    4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2500, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Treatment frequency



Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 28, 2021
    I don't know if I have ever had a better doctor appointment than with Dr. Stein. What a great listener and trusted ally for pelvic health. Very gentle exam. Highest recommendation.
    Anne — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Aviva Stein, MD
    About Dr. Aviva Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639195928
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aviva Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

