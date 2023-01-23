Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliphas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD
Overview of Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD
Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Aliphas' Office Locations
Forrest General Hospital Building830 Harrison Ave Ste 1400, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8124
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aliphas cared for my husband in the NWH ER and and as an OP. His clinical and communication skills are extraordinary as well as his professionalism, competence and confidence ….especially in an acute setting. The administrative & clinical staff in his OP office, Yelina, Charpay and Elini are professional, helpful and very pleasant.
About Dr. Avner Aliphas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811162530
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Aliphas works at
