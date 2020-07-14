See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Hershlag works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Fertility
    500 Commack Rd Unit 202, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-4600
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Uterine Fibroids
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 14, 2020
    This is Natalie Portman dad everyone
    — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518027663
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rambam
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershlag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hershlag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hershlag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hershlag works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hershlag’s profile.

    Dr. Hershlag has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershlag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershlag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershlag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershlag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershlag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

