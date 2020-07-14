Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershlag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Hershlag works at
Locations
Island Fertility500 Commack Rd Unit 202, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 638-4600Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
This is Natalie Portman dad everyone
About Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518027663
Education & Certifications
- Yale
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Rambam
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershlag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershlag accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershlag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershlag works at
Dr. Hershlag has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershlag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hershlag speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershlag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershlag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershlag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershlag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.