Overview

Dr. Avner Hershlag, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Hershlag works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.