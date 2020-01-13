Overview of Dr. Avni Desai, MD

Dr. Avni Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Mskcc Suffolk @ Commack in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.