Dr. Avni Finn, MD
Overview of Dr. Avni Finn, MD
Dr. Avni Finn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn's Office Locations
- 1 2512 Samaritan Ct, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-8818
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finn is highly professional and communicates directly and with a great deal of information. I recommend her highly and without reservation.
About Dr. Avni Finn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1184987315
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finn has seen patients for Endophthalmitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finn speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
