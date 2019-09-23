Overview

Dr. Avni Thakore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Thakore works at Advantage Care Physicians in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.