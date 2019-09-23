Dr. Avni Thakore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avni Thakore, MD
Dr. Avni Thakore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Queens Long Island Medical Group Lake Success Center1991 Marcus Ave Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-1600
Dr. Avni Thakore2200 Northern Blvd Ste 116, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 563-7930
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing experience. I could not be more happy with my visit. Dr. Thakore was engaging, interested, and very helpful. I will never hesitate to recommend her and her staff.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144492091
- Boston Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Thakore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.