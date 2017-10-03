Overview of Dr. Avnish Bhatia, MD

Dr. Avnish Bhatia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.