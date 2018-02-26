See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Avnit Ahuja, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Avnit Ahuja, MD

Dr. Avnit Ahuja, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Ahuja works at RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF CENTRAL in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahuja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rappahannock Womens Health
    1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 413, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 899-3595
  2. 2
    Premiere Healthcare Associates Inc.
    7702 E Parham Rd Ste 101, Henrico, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-7901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Feb 26, 2018
    Dr, Ahuja is a wonderful and caring physician. She is thorough and takes time to listen. Fredericksburg is very fortunate to have her knowledge and skill as a rheumatologist ,
    — Feb 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avnit Ahuja, MD
    About Dr. Avnit Ahuja, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Panjabi
    • 1962616474
    Education & Certifications

    • Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
