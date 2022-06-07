See All Ophthalmologists in Hatboro, PA
Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD

Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology in Hatboro, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology
    345 N York Rd Ste 2, Hatboro, PA 19040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 672-9030
  2. 2
    Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology
    1550 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 784-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Words are not enough to express my gratitude for Doctor Cohen‘s compassion, care and impeccable skill. I often refer to him as “MY HERO” My vision was extremely poor my entire life. I am over 50 years old and began wearing corrective lenses at the age of two.Doctor Cohen removed my Cataracts. I no longer need corrective lenses. You will never find a more humble, compassionate, skilled doctor. I Will always be grateful to this wonderful man for making my dreams come true!
    Lynne K. — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Avraham Cohen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1144269283
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Winthrop-University Hospital
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
