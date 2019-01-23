Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD
Overview of Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD
Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Dr. Gottesman's Office Locations
-
1
Gottesman Medical PC555 Lefferts Ave Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (646) 757-8751
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottesman?
Visited 1/21/19 this dr. Was very professional and knowledgeable. I felt comfortable with the care given to my son and looks forward to hanging him provide on going service to my son.
About Dr. Avraham Gottesman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245363530
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottesman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Dr. Gottesman speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.