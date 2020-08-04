Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA - MD and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Head and Neck Surgery200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3477
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste BE144, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3479
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
could not have been better. Smart. Correct. And not slow.
About Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1396934824
Education & Certifications
- Laryngology - UCLA Voice Center for Medicine and the Arts|Robotic and Laser Surgery - Universite Catholique de Louvain, Belgium
- Otolaryngology - University of California - Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA - MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendelsohn speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.
