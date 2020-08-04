Overview

Dr. Avraham Mendelsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA - MD and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Mendelsohn works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.