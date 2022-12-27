See All Cardiologists in Avon, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Avraham Miller, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Avraham Miller, MD

Dr. Avraham Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Miller works at Cleveland Clinic Avon in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
    33300 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Fl 3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 517-1968

    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2022
    He was one of my husband Cardiologists at CCF in Fairview after his major heart attack. Great Dr love him
    Natalie Healy — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Avraham Miller, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154749695
    Education & Certifications

    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avraham Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Cleveland Clinic Avon in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

