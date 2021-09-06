Overview of Dr. Avram Goldberg, MD

Dr. Avram Goldberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.