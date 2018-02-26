Dr. Gaon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avro Gaon, MD
Dr. Avro Gaon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Newport Beach1401 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-4115Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
My lower level facelift under chin lipo was a complete success. Most people have no clue I've even had surgery. Friends were just amazed when they were invited to my 70th birthday party. None of my gal Pals had any idea I was that old. It's been 4 years since my surgery and the results are still right there in the mirror, every morning. I love it.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Plastic Surgery
