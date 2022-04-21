See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD

Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ghuman works at Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL, Naples, FL, Estero, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
Dr. Patrick Flaharty, MD
5.0 (406)
View Profile
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
4.8 (231)
View Profile

Dr. Ghuman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Ophthalmic Research Institute
    6901 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 393-4323
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida
    106 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-4323
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida
    2400 Goodlette Rd # N, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-3337
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida
    3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2170, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-4323
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida
    2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 208, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 627-4422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghuman?

    Apr 21, 2022
    I was in Florida for the winter when I started having a possible issue with the retina in one of my eyes. I had seen another doctor in the Quigley Eye group, and he sent me to Dr Ghuman. I have total confidence with Dr Ghuman and the Quigley group. I would refer them to anyone looking for an eye specialist.
    Karen — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghuman to family and friends

    Dr. Ghuman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghuman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD.

    About Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801883822
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Christus St Joseph Hospital|University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghuman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghuman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Avtar Ghuman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.