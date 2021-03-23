Dr. Awad El-Ashry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Ashry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awad El-Ashry, MD
Overview
Dr. Awad El-Ashry, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Surgical Associates1400 20th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 553-2135
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care great Doctor good bedside manner explained everything well and took his time to answer all my questions. Performed open heart for an aneurysm.
About Dr. Awad El-Ashry, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1881824712
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
