Dr. Awais Humayun, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Awais Humayun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Humayun works at Heart Rhythm Solutions in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Rhythm Solutions
    4801 S University Dr Ste 104, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 707-5200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Electrophysiologic Monitoring  Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Paroxysmal Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oscar Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Awais Humayun, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1346288768
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida
