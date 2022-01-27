Dr. Awais Humayun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humayun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awais Humayun, MD
Overview
Dr. Awais Humayun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Humayun works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Rhythm Solutions4801 S University Dr Ste 104, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 707-5200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oscar Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Humayun?
Excellent EP specialist that my father sees for his cardiac device monitoring in a very friendly office with superstar medical staff. My Cardiologist says Dr Humayun is one of the top cardiac implant specialists in the United States. He went to school with him in the ATL. Travel to Davie, Florida if you need a heart implant!
About Dr. Awais Humayun, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1346288768
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humayun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humayun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humayun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humayun works at
Dr. Humayun has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humayun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Humayun speaks Hindi and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Humayun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humayun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humayun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humayun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.