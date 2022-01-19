See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Awais Ibad, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Awais Ibad, MD

Dr. Awais Ibad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Hamdard College of Medicine &amp; Dentistry and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Ibad works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
676 Hebron Ave Ste 210, Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 696-2250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Acidosis
Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Roger S. — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Awais Ibad, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1770017089
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hamdard College of Medicine &amp;amp; Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
