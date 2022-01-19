Dr. Awais Ibad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awais Ibad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Awais Ibad, MD
Dr. Awais Ibad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Hamdard College of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Ibad's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group676 Hebron Ave Ste 210, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 696-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ibad is one of the best medical professionals I’ve received care from and has been very helpful during all of my primary care visits. He takes the time to provide thorough treatment and make you feel understood/properly informed as a patient. Can’t recommend him enough.
About Dr. Awais Ibad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1770017089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Hartford Hospital
- Hamdard College of Medicine &amp; Dentistry
- Internal Medicine
