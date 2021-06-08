Dr. Awet Gherezghiher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gherezghiher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awet Gherezghiher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Awet Gherezghiher, MD
Dr. Awet Gherezghiher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Gherezghiher works at
Dr. Gherezghiher's Office Locations
1
Urological Assoc of Southern Az PC6325 E TANQUE VERDE RD, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 795-5830
2
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, thorough, and knowledgeable. I can trust this doctor. And willing to take the time to explain what’s going on....
About Dr. Awet Gherezghiher, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871886622
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gherezghiher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gherezghiher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gherezghiher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gherezghiher works at
Dr. Gherezghiher has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gherezghiher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gherezghiher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gherezghiher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gherezghiher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gherezghiher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.