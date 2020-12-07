Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD
Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Luciano works at
Dr. Luciano's Office Locations
-
1
USMD Denton North Clinic2665 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 432-0582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luciano?
Dr Luciano is wonderful! I’ve seen many rheumatologists over the years and she is my favorite. She treats me with compassion and respect. She listens and explains things better than any doctor I’ve had before. She is also up to date on treatment options for autoimmune diseases. I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in a long time.
About Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1023212990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luciano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luciano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luciano works at
Dr. Luciano has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Luciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.