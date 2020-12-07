See All Rheumatologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD

Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Luciano works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luciano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    USMD Denton North Clinic
    2665 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 432-0582

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2020
    Dr Luciano is wonderful! I’ve seen many rheumatologists over the years and she is my favorite. She treats me with compassion and respect. She listens and explains things better than any doctor I’ve had before. She is also up to date on treatment options for autoimmune diseases. I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in a long time.
    Patty Asaad — Dec 07, 2020
    About Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023212990
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    • Rheumatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Awilda Luciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luciano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luciano works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Luciano’s profile.

    Dr. Luciano has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Luciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luciano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

