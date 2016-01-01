Overview

Dr. Awoniyi Awonuga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Awonuga works at University Physician Group in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.