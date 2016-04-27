Dr. Axel Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Axel Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Axel Anderson, MD
Dr. Axel Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Orlando Health Medical Group1330 Budinger Ave Ste 206, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2951
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson was immediate in the response to do a biopsy after reviewing my history where my Grandfather and my father both had prostrate cancer. In my Grandfather's case it killed him. My PSA was only marginal. Dr Anderson counseled me about the results taking the time to make sure I didn't flip out when I heard the word cancer. I still have to go through the surgery and dr Anderson won't be doing it but this is a remark to say he did a great job. I am thankful that he is a good listener. A+ !
About Dr. Axel Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972659225
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- University Fla College Med Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.