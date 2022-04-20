See All Oncologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Axel Grothey, MD

Oncology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Axel Grothey, MD

Dr. Axel Grothey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. 

Dr. Grothey works at Axel Grothey in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grothey's Office Locations

    Axel Grothey
    7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-0055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 20, 2022
    With out the knowledge Dr. Grothey has and the research he has done my husband would have died many times over. It was Dr. Grothey vigilance and true caring nature that he followed my husband through many cancers. Dr. Grothey was always very professional and informative and truly made sure we understood each treatmean, surgery and at home plan. With so many years with Dr. Grothey I am confident in recommending for any type of cancer needs.
    Frankie Walkowiak — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Axel Grothey, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841278678
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Axel Grothey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grothey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grothey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grothey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grothey has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grothey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grothey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grothey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grothey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grothey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

