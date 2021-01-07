Overview

Dr. Aya Sultan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sultan works at Honu Women's Health in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.