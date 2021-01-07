Dr. Aya Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aya Sultan, MD
Overview
Dr. Aya Sultan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Honu Women's Health900 Fort Street Mall Ste 1040, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 638-3100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sultan and her staff are so patient most importantly and thorough with taking care of me. I am never left with questions, and if I am they are quick to respond through their online portal that is so convenient. They are so sweet and make coming to the doc not scary at all.
About Dr. Aya Sultan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Muhlenberg
