Dr. Ayad Abrou, MD
Dr. Ayad Abrou, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Anders Dermatology Inc4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 473-3257
Dermatology Associates of Macomb - Oakland, PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 535, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-8900
Northwest Dermatology Group29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 353-0880Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Skin Care Physicians PC110 South Blvd W Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Basel cell removal near eye. He was suggested by my own dermatologist as a team partner to remove it as it was so close to the eye. And he did an excellent job
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
