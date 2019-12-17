Overview of Dr. Ayal Kaynan, MD

Dr. Ayal Kaynan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kaynan works at Adult and Pediatric Urology Group in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.